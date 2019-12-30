CHARLES DANIEL WEBB

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Charles Daniel Webb, 68, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:45 AM with the funeral starting at 12:00 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church, Rockingham, NC. The burial with military rites will be at Richmond County Memorial Park in Rockingham. Pastor Johnny Johnson will officiate services.

Born in Hamlet, NC, Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his father, Charles K. Webb. He was a US Marine Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and a truck driver for Estes Trucking.

Survivors include his, daughter, Ericka Hollie Norris (Brenton); son, Matthew Ryan Webb (Jenna); grandson, Brenton Owen Norris, all of York; mother, Betty Brigman Elmore (Howard); brothers, Jeffrey Webb and Frank Saillor, all of Rockingham.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 919 N. Michigan Ave., Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611-1676