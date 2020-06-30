CHARLES E. MALLOY

HAMLET — Charles E. Malloy, 59, of Hamlet died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born June 25, 1960 in Richmond County, a son of the late Edvert and Nellie Norton Malloy.

Charles was Grocery Manager at Food Lion in Hamlet and love playing Cornhole where his nickname became "Cornhole King".

He was preceded in death by a sister Linda Malloy and a brother James Malloy.

A gathering of family and friends for Charles will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. outside in front of Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet. The family ask you to please continue social distancing and to wear a mask.

Surviving, His children, Danielle Malloy and Derrick Malloy both of Hamlet; A sister, Diane Buchanan of Hamlet; A brother, Dean Malloy of Hamlet; Five grandchildren; Numerous nieces and nephews.