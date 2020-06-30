CHARLES E. MALLOY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHARLES E. MALLOY

HAMLET — Charles E. Malloy, 59, of Hamlet died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born June 25, 1960 in Richmond County, a son of the late Edvert and Nellie Norton Malloy.

Charles was Grocery Manager at Food Lion in Hamlet and love playing Cornhole where his nickname became "Cornhole King".

He was preceded in death by a sister Linda Malloy and a brother James Malloy.

A gathering of family and friends for Charles will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. outside in front of Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet. The family ask you to please continue social distancing and to wear a mask.

Surviving, His children, Danielle Malloy and Derrick Malloy both of Hamlet; A sister, Diane Buchanan of Hamlet; A brother, Dean Malloy of Hamlet; Five grandchildren; Numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Malloy family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved