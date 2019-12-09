CHARLES EDWARD HIGBY

ELLERBE — Charles Edward Higby, 71, of Ellerbe, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Mr. Higby was born December 9, 1947 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania. He had served his country as a medic in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He attended Flinty Knoll Primitive Baptist Church, was an avid hunter and fisherman and retired from Family Dollar Stores as a district manager. He was preceded in death by his father, Nelson "Chick" Higby.

Surviving are his wife, Frances Donathan Raines Higby of the home; children, Amanda Higby Martin of West End, Stacy Higby King of Aberdeen and Chad Edward Higby of West End; grandchildren, Cody and Drew Martin; brothers, Nelson Higby, Jr of New Brighton, PA, Gary Higby of Monaca, PA, Thomas Higby of Baden, PA, Mark Higby of Sharpsburg, GA and sister, Virginia Michaels of Cranberry Township, PA.

Funeral services will be at 2pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe with David Hogan officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Flinty Knoll Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 12:45 – 1:45 pm Thursday at the funeral home and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to AMVETS Post 316, Honor Guard, c/o John Patrick, 304 Freeman Mill Rd, Hamlet, NC 28345 or the , .