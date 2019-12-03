CHARLES EDWARD JONES

Charles Edward Jones, 82, went home to be with Jesus Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home with family by his side. He was born in Richmond County on February 26, 1937, a son of the late Harvey J. and Lillian Louise Elmore Jones.

He retired as a loom fixer after more than 35 years with Burlington Industries, but he had a lifetime of dedicated service to his Lord through Roberdel Baptist Church where he was a Deacon Emeritus. He also served as an usher and taught the Junior Boys Sunday School class for 16 years. His hobbies included fishing and hunting and he enjoyed the mountains. He loved vintage trucks and restored a 1950 Ford truck. His service to country included time with the National Guard and Reserves. He lived his life for the Lord and was dedicated to his family whom he loved dearly.

His is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Violet Hudson Jones; three daughters: Kathy Odom (Buck) of Wadesboro, Donna Davis (Garry) and Carolyn Ford, both of Rockingham; four sisters: Louise Buck (Richard) and Barbara Grant, both of Rockingham, Linda Kelly (Wayne) of Wadesboro, and Pearl Williams of Georgia; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; plus two special friends, Vernon Ford and Gene Stewart.

Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 5, at Roberdel Baptist Church with Pastors Ernie Walters and Paul Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Northam Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham from 6:30 until 8:00 PM Wednesday.

Special thanks is extended to Community Home Care & Hospice and his special caregivers, Tammy McDowell and Peggy Lampley.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the Jones family.