CHARLES WAYNE WILLIAMS

ROCKINGHAM — Charles Wayne Williams, Sr., 68, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence.

A Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Harrington Funeral Home.

At other times the family will receive friends at his home.

The Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Outreach for Jesus with Pastor Marvin Taylor officiating.

Burial will follow at Northam Cemetery in Rockingham.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hopkins Williams.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Williams and Sherry Williams both of Rockingham, Kim Rainwater of Hamlet, Pamela Davis of Polkton and Penny Cairo of Rockingham; sons, Charlie Williams, Jr. and Jamie Williams both of Rockingham, Joey Oxendine of Hamlet, Johnny Williams and Little John Williams both of Rockingham; brother, Teddy McCoy of Monroe; special son-in-law- Greg Locklear; twenty seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

