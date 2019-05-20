CHARLOTTE DOYLE SHAW

ROCKINGHAM — Charlotte Doyle Shaw, 54, of Rockingham, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hospice Haven.

Charlotte was born on Sept. 22, 1964 in Richmond County a daughter of the late Martin Hoyle Shaw and Pauline Collins Shaw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Shaw, Jackie Martin, and Martin Hoyle.

She is survived by her son Jacob David Shaw, brothers, Ronald Steve Shaw, George Bernard Shaw, Michael Jeffrey Shaw, Broderick Lonnie Shaw, Hoyle Joseph Shaw and Marvin Eugene Shaw.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Colonial Chapel of Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham with Pastor Marvin Taylor officiating.

The family will greet friends from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the family.