CHERY BOWEN RAY

PINEHURST — Chery Bowen Ray, 66, passed away peacefully at First Health Hospice and Pallative Care in Pinehurst on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

There will be no funeral services as Cheryl chose to donate her body to medical science.

She is survived by five siblings: Barbara McNair of Aberdeen; Bill Bowen of Tampa, Florida; Janice Brafford of Wingate; Deborah Padilla of Rocky Mount; and Ron Bowen of Hamlet; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.