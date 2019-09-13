CHERYLE STEPHENS DENNIS

HAMLET — Cheryle Stephens Dennis, 74, of Hamlet died September 11, 2019 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 (Noon) on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Hamlet with Dr. Allison Farrah and Rev. Billy Dennis officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the church.

Born January 13, 1945 in Hamlet, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Cathrine Lucas Stephens.

Cheryle retired with 25 years of service as Human Resource Officer for the city of Hamlet and was a member of the First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Dennis of the home, sons, Shawn Steele of Wilton Manors, Fl, Rev. Billy Dennis (Sandy) of Rockingham, Grandchildren, Heather Dennis Jones (Calvin) of Rock Hill, SC William H. (Will) Dennis, IV. (Tiffany) of Muttontown, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Hamlet, P. O. Box 906, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Watson-King Funeral Home of Hamlet is assisting the Dennis family.