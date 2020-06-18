CHRISTOPHER RAY KEY

GOLDSBORO — Christopher Ray Key, 59, of Goldsboro passed away June 13, 2020 at his home at O'Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22nd at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church cemetery, 861 Grassy Island Road in Ellerbe, with the Rev. Russell Edwards officiating.

Born July 6, 1960 in Rockingham, Chris was a son of the late Earl and Lydia Currie Key, and was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Ann Key.

Chris was special needs child. Although pediatricians predicted he would not live a long life, Chris would have celebrated his 60th birthday anniversary next month. He spent the majority of his life as a resident of the O'Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center in Goldsboro, NC where he received the specialized care he needed. He was beloved by his family, and loved just as much by his O'Berry family of wonderful caregivers and volunteers.

He is survived by two brothers, Earl Wendell Key, Jr. of Southern Pines and Jonathan Dale Key and wife Leslie Talbert Key of Wilmington, as well as two nieces, Laura Key Cline and Elizabeth Key Schneider.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to O'Berry Center Foundation, 400 Old Smithfield Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Key family.