Clarissa Jarrell Bass

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarissa Jarrell Bass.
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home Colonial Chapel - Rockingham
705 S. Caroline St.
Rockingham, NC
28379
(910)-895-4422
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLARISSA BASS

ROCKINGHAM — Clarissa Jarrell Bass, 63, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hospice Haven.

Mrs. Bass was born March 8, 1956 in Anson County, a daughter of Claricy Taylor Jarrell and the late Arthur Eugene Jarrell. She had worked in textiles for many years.

Surviving are her children, Eric Rees (Kelly) of Rockingham, Melissa Bass of Albemarle, Jennifer Matthews of Rockingham, her mother, Claricy Jarrell of Rockingham and sisters, Gail Carter (Rufus) of Rockingham and Karen Jarrell of Rockingham.

A service to celebrate Clarissa's life will be at 2 pm Saturday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham.

The family will greet friends from 12:45 -1:45 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.