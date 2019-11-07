CLARISSA BASS

ROCKINGHAM — Clarissa Jarrell Bass, 63, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hospice Haven.

Mrs. Bass was born March 8, 1956 in Anson County, a daughter of Claricy Taylor Jarrell and the late Arthur Eugene Jarrell. She had worked in textiles for many years.

Surviving are her children, Eric Rees (Kelly) of Rockingham, Melissa Bass of Albemarle, Jennifer Matthews of Rockingham, her mother, Claricy Jarrell of Rockingham and sisters, Gail Carter (Rufus) of Rockingham and Karen Jarrell of Rockingham.

A service to celebrate Clarissa's life will be at 2 pm Saturday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham.

The family will greet friends from 12:45 -1:45 pm Saturday at the funeral home.