CLYDE MARSHALL CHAVIS

HAMLET — Clyde Marshall Chavis, 67, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Laurinburg officiated by Pastor Dean Lucas. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

Born March 27, 1952 in Scotland County, Clyde was the son of the late Dannie Lee and Chlorine Locklear Chavis. He was in the U.S. Army and served in the 101st Airborne Division.

Clyde was a former employee of Laurinburg Southern, a long-distance truck driver and was a certified diesel mechanic. In his spare time, he did everything from farming, working on tractors and spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren dearly.

He is survived by a daughter, Alice Chavis of Hamlet; two sons, Kevin Chavis (Krystal) and Michael Chavis of Laurinburg; three sisters, Linda Farlow (Ed) of Biscoe, Susie Chavis of Patrick, SC and Kathy Wright (Dewayne) of Laurel Hill; five grandchildren, Katlin Chavis, Aaron Clarke, Patrick Clarke, Kile Chavis, and Amber Chavis; and his great grandchildren, Karlee, Blake, D.J. and Darren. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Houston Chavis, Justin Chavis and Ronnie Chavis.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium in Laurinburg, NC is serving the family.