CONNIE JEAN FIELDS

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Connie Jean Fields, 68, of Rockingham passed away peacefully to be with Jesus at her home surrounded by her family Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Connie was born September 14, 1951, in Charlotte, NC, the daughter of James Edward and Barbara Bullion. Connie was a 1969 graduate of Nuremberg Military High School. She worked and loved her career as a Registered Nurse for 30 years in Richmond, Moore and Anson Counties. But her most loved job was just being "NANA".

Connie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bruce Dean Fields, Jr., and her children: Lori Tew (Greg), Lennie Brackhahn and Missy Humber; her grandchildren, Kylie and Kaden Humber, Brandon Lee, Meghan McKenzie and Violet Brackhahn; and her great granddaughters, Alayna and Olivia Lee.

Her family will receive friends at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Friday, January 17. A graveside service will be conducted at Northam Cemetery at 2:00 PM Saturday with Reverend David Lee officiating. The family will also receive friends at the home after the service at 131 Trailcrest Drive, Rockingham.

Memorials may be made to Community Care and Hospice, 1971 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham, NC 28379.