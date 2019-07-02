CONSTANCE B. REEVES

ELIZABETHTOWN — Mrs. Constance B. Reeves, 90, formerly of Garland and Leonard, Michigan, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Elizabethtown Nursing Center in Elizabethtown.

Mrs. Reeves was born April 27, 1929 in Lapeer Co., Michigan, the daughter of the late Carl William Krackow and Louise Caroline Stoldt Krackow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene G. Reeves, two sons, George E. Reeves and Mark F. Reeves.

A memorial service will be announced at later date.

Mrs. Reeves is survived by her daughter Denise Reeves Shirley and husband Lenwood of Garland; step-daughter, Regina Hesse; four grandchildren, George Reeves, Jr, and wife Megan of Hamlet, Angela Reeves of Creedmoor, Heather Toler of Chapel Hill, Lindsey Slutz and husband Eric of Rock Hill, South Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Tabatha Reeves of Rockingham, Caleb Johnson of Oxford, Mia Toler of Chapel Hill, Claire Slutz of Rock Hill.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.