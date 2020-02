CORA LENE MCNEIL

ROCKINGHAM — Cora Lene McNeil, of Rockingham, NC, passed February 22, 2020 at her residence in Rockingham, NC. Visitation, Thurs. February 27, 2020 Nelson Funeral Home Chapel from 12-6pm. Funeral: 3pm, Fri., February 28, 2020 at Outreach For Jesus Church in Hamlet, NC.

Nelson Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the family.