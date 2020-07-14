1/
Corina Doris Steele Nicholson
CORINA DORIS STEELE NICHOLSON

ROCKINGHAM — Corina Doris Steele Nicholson, 88, of Rockingham departed this life on Friday, July 10 2020 in Kannapolis at her grand daughters home

Mrs. Nicholson was born September 19, 1931 in Richmond County, daughter of the late William K. and Mattie Steele Wallace. She was a member of Ashley Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. She was very active in many organizations within the church as well within the community until her health failed. She was preceeded in death by her parents; son, Kennedy Nicholson; and two sisters, Queen Crowder and Rosetta Spells.

She is survived by a brother, Alexander Bright; two sons, Charles A. Nicholson of Greensboro and Frank D. Nicholson (Andrea) of Charlotte; four daughters, Maxine Ratliff of Rockingham, Clara McNair (Louis) of Rockingham, Cynthia Nicholson of Charlotte and Lisa Smith of Rockingham; grands, great grands, and great-great grands and a host of nieces and nephews. Public viewing will be Wednesday, July 16, 2020. Nelson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Services
1021 E Washington St
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-2345
