McNeill Funeral Home Inc
1101 Rockingham Rd
Rockingham, NC
28379
(910)-997-4638
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Grove Missionary Bapt. Ch
Gibson, NC
Obituary
CORNELL BROWN

LAURINBURG — Mr. Cornell Brown, 90, of Hamlet, passed on Nov. 22, 2019 at Scottish Pines in Laurinburg, NC.

Left to cherish Mr. Brown memories are daughters: Patricia Brown Covington (James) of Rockingham, NC and Rev. Lois Brown Robinson (Haywood) of Hamlet, NC.

Sons: John W. Brown (Marilyn) of Indianapolis, IN, Donell Brown (Carmelita) of Clinton, MD and Robert A. Brown (Julie) of Sierra Vista, AZ.

There will be a public viewing held on Tue. Nov. 26 from 1-5pm followed by a family hr. 5-7pm at McNeill Funeral Home .

A funeral service will be conducted on Wed. at Cedar Grove Missionary Bapt. Ch., Gibson, NC at 1pm.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
