Cullen Austin Mahany
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cullen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CULLEN AUSTIN MAHANY

GREENSBORO — Cullen Austin Mahany, 34, of Greensboro NC, passed away June 2, 2020 at his home.

Cullen was born June 22, 1985 in Portland Maine. He was the son of Ruth Ann Perreault and Vincent Mahany. Cullen was a very bright young man, he recently graduated from Guilford Technical College with an Associate degree in logistics.

Cullen is survived by his mother, Ruth Ann Perreault (Victor) of Rockingham, NC. Vincent and Astrid Mahany of New Gloucester, Maine. Brother, Brendan Mahany of Durham, NC. And Maternal Grandmother, Ella Gaudet of Bangor, Maine. Step-Brothers Aaron Perreault (Tanya) of Maine, Adam Perreault (Petra) of Germany, Step-Sister Natalie Dunn of Maine. He will be missed by many friends and family that loved him.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospitality House in Boone, NC at www.hosphouse.org/donate. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham, NC is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved