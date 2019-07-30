Daniel L. (Danny) DeBerry

Obituary
ROCKINGHAM — Daniel L. (Danny) DeBerry, 75, of Rockingham passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 in the chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. Paul Haber and Rev. Don Dawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born September 3, 1943 he was a son of the late Murray (Pop) and Lucille Howard DeBerry and was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Coward Norton and a brother, Tommy Bostick.

A graduate of Rockingham High School in 1962 Danny was a member of West Rockingham United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee, and he retired from Sara Lee Hosiery after 30 years of service. Danny loved working on his farm and working in his shop. He was also a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara T. DeBerry, three daughters, Wendy D. Hewett (Tony), Connie D. Ellis (Chris), Dannell D. Estridge (Jeff), one sister, Margaret B. Fountain, seven grandchildren, Lauren Wallen (Tommy), Kari Smith (Josh), Courtney Hewett, Rebecca Monsrud (Erik), Jessica Richardson, Erin Hewett, and Candace Estridge, two step grandchildren, Will and Quston Fuller, and seven great grandchildren.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Richmond County Hospice. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the West Rockingham United Methodist Church, 217 W US 74 Hwy, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 Hwy 1 Rockingham, NC 28379.

Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019
