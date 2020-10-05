1/1
Daniel Maston Long
DANIEL MASTON LONG

HAMLET — Daniel Maston Long, 86, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

There are no services planned.

Born January 18, 1934 in Richmond County, he was the son of the late Daniel Devon and Ruth Cole Long. Mr. Long was a veteran of the US Army where he served for 20 years and was a Platoon Sergeant. He also served as a Dare Officer with the Rockingham High School and was a Lieutenant with the Rockingham Police Department for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Boyd Long of the home; his daughter, Julie Long Strickland and her partner, Michael McKenzie; a granddaughter, Kasey Danielle McLaughlin and her partner, Aaron Leviner; and great grandchildren, Maston McLaughlin, Masey McLaughlin, and Madaleigh Leviner.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
