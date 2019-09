DANIEL MONROE SNEAD

ROCKINGHAM — Daniel Monroe Snead, Jr., 76, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Beverly Hills Baptist Church. The family will see friends from 12:45 – 1:45 pm Tuesday at the church.

Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is assisting the Snead family.