ROCKINGHAM — Daniel R. "Danny" McLean,82, of Rockingham died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. He was born February 11, 1937 in Richmond County a son of the late Kenneth and Christian Williams McLean.

He served in the US Army and was the owner & operator of McLean's Tire & Auto. Danny was a member of Pine Grove Baptist and also severed on the Richmond Co. School Board for several years.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Phil Hinson officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Co. Memorial Park.

Surviving, His wife of 62 years Barbara Smith McLean of the home; Children, Jimmy McLean and wife Freida of Rockingham, Lisa McLean Grooms and husband Harold of Laurinburg and Jeremy Brandon McLean and wife Christina of Ohio; Grandchildren, Haley Grooms, Meredith McLean and Alex McLean.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church 275 Airport Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379 or Richmond Co. Hospice 1119 US Hwy. #1 N Rockingham, NC 28379.

