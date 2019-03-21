DANNIE HUMPHREY

ROCKINGHAM — Dannie F. Humphrey, Sr. 83, of Wendell, formerly Rockingham and Hamlet, entered the presence of God on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He said "so long" to his wife Nellie Richardson Humphrey, children Jackie (Mike) Landrum, Danette (Kevin) Moen, Ellen (Tommy) Bolin, Dannie, Jr., and Alicia (Karlheinz) Muenchow; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 276 Hatcher Rd., Rockingham, NC 28379. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the church.