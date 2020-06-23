Darrell Arlo Little
MT. GILEAD — Mr. Darrell Arlo Little, 40, Mt. Gilead, passed June 19, 2020 at First Health Moore Regional, Pinehurst, NC. A Graveside Service will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2pm at Snow Hill AME Zion Church Mt. Gilead, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A Public Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11am until 3pm at Nelson Funeral Home in Rockingham.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Services
1021 E Washington St
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-2345
