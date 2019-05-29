DAVID EARL COVINGTON

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. David Earl Covington, 72, of Rockingham, passed away, Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Richmond County, Aug. 19, 1946, son of James Earl Covington and Tressie Simmons Covington.

Mr. Covington was a member of Roberdel Baptist Church, a veteran of US Army, a Clerk for 43 years with CSX Railroad, a volunteer fireman with Northside Volunteer Fire Department and drove for Griffin Auto.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Roberdel Baptist Church.

The Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Billy Dennis and Rev. Leon Hawks officiating. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery, Rockingham.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Smith Covington of the home; daughter, Breanna Smith of Rockingham; sons, Chris Smith and Nicholas Smith both of Rockingham; and six grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Roberdel Baptist Church, 1118 Roberdel Road, Rockingham, NC 28379 or Northside Volunteer Fire Department, 533 Northside Drive, Rockingham, NC 28379.

