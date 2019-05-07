DAVID KEITH SINGLETARY

HAMLET — David Keith Singletary, 58, of Hamlet passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. He was born Dec. 19, 1960 in Richmond County, a son of Bobby Edward and Carolyn Treadaway Singletary.

David worked several years with the Bosch Company in New Bern and was very involved with the Rockingham VFW.

Surviving, are a son, Joey Singletary of Hamlet; his parents Bobby and Carolyn Singletary of Hamlet; brothers, Alan Singletary of Kingsport, Tennessee, Tim Singletary of Rockingham and Mike Singletary of Holly Springs; nephews Chason Singletary of Rockingham and Dylan Leviner of Charlotte; a special friend Mary Grace of Hamlet.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 500 E. Morehead St. Suite 211 Charlotte, NC 28202. Watson-king funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Singletary family.