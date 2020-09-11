DAVID L. MCKAY SR.

ROCKINGHAM — David L. McKay, Sr., 79, of Rockingham passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born October 18, 1940 in Richmond County, a son of the late James and Thelma Marks McKay.

David was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He graduated from Rockingham High School in 1960 and then later that year married his high school sweetheart. He worked as a welder and poultry farmer until he retired. He believed in hard work though always made time to enjoy hunting season. He loved being outside and found joy in spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four siblings, Mary Etta Greene, Ruby Hudson, Esther Monroe and Leo McKay.

Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Phil Hinson officiating. Burial will follow at Green Lake United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 12, 2020 at from 5-7 P.M. at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 please wear a face mask and we will be encouraging social distancing.

David, a kind and gentle man, leaves behind his loving wife, Lois Rushing McKay; Sons, David L. McKay, Jr. and James L. McKay(Sherry); A sister, Ann McKay; Grandchildren, Chris McKay(Courtney), Brooke Tedder(Corey), Kyle McKay(Rebecca) and Daniel McKay(Carly); He was a proud great grandfather of Harper, Layla, Rhett, Hudson, Ivy and Holden.

The family would like to thank Richmond Co. Hospice for the compassion and care they provided through this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church 275 Airport Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379 or Richmond Co. Hospice 1119 US Hwy. #1 N Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the McKay family.