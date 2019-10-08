DAVID WAYNE ANDERSEN

ROCKINGHAM — David Wayne Andersen, age 86, passed away quietly at home on October 3rd, 2019.

David was born in Edmore, Michigan, on March 10th, 1933 to Nels Saline and Grace Church Andersen. He grew up in Lansing, Michigan, spending childhood summers with his maternal Aunt Kay and Uncle LaVern Hillis on their farm near Stanton Michigan. It was there that he developed a love of hunting and the outdoors. He graduated from Sexton High School in 1952 and from there entered Michigan State University graduating in 1956 with a BS in Forestry. After serving 2 years with the Army in Germany, he returned home to marry his college sweetheart, Margaret Rankin (Peggy) and accepted his first Forestry job with the Woodlands Division of Riegel Paper Company in North Carolina.

He and Peggy moved to Wilmington and 6 months later relocated to tiny Lake Waccamaw to be near the Bolton Woodlands office. While there son Bretton Wayne was born in April, 1961.

In June 1963 David was promoted to Area 4 Manager and they moved to Rockingham. Daughter Kimberly Marie was born in September, 1963. Nine years later in August 1972 a second daughter, Krista Margaret, was born. David saw Riegel Paper Company through two corporate mergers, first with Federal Paper Board in 1971 and later with International Paper.

David served as Membership Chairman of the NC Forestry Association in 1993 - 1994 having been an active member throughout his career. He worked here in the sandhills area with the Tree Farm Program which promotes sustainable resource growth practices in forests and woodlands.

As son Brett became interested in the Boy Scouts, so did David, becoming a member of the Order of the Arrow and earning the Silver Beaver. The high point was his leading a contingency of scouts on an epic high mountain adventure to Camp Philmont in New Mexico.

David loved hunting dove, quail, deer and ducks, especially ducks! Many a year the Christmas turkey was displaced by succulent roast wood duck. That means at least one duck per person! Hunting led to collecting antique wood duck decoys. That, along with golf filled his leisure time.

The family enjoyed traveling from coast to coast, taking in the national parks along the way - Zion, Yosemite, Redwoods, The Arches, Yellowstone, Glacier, Bryce, Mt Evans, as well as our North Carolina Mountains and coast.

David retired in 1995 and spent even more time hunting and playing golf and following Michigan State football and NC State football and Atlanta Braves baseball.

A service to celebrate David's life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14th at First United Methodist Church in Rockingham with Rev. Allen Bingham officiating and military honors to follow. The family will have a time to see friends after the service at the church.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Ann Rankin Andersen of the home, sister Saundra Andersen Pirnie (David Pirnie) of Hemet, CA; son Bretton Wayne Andersen (Gay Elliott Andersen) of Charlotte, NC, and granddaughter Lauren Margaret Andersen of Blowing Rock, NC; daughter Kimberly Marie Andersen of Raleigh, NC; daughter Krista Margaret Andersen Edwards of Ellerbe, NC, and granddaughter Emma Victoria Edwards of Rockingham, NC.

Memorials can be made to Ducks Unlimited, Inc., One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120 or www.ducks.org, and First United Methodist Church, PO Box 637, Rockingham, NC 28380.

Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Andersen family.