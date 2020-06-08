DEANA WATKINS GODFREY

ROCKINGHAM — Deana Watkins Godfrey, 56, of Rockingham passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born May 30, 1964 in Moore County a daughter of Charles and Norma Watkins.

Deana finish grade school in 11 years skipping the 11th grade and being valedictorian at Pinecrest High School in 1981. Deana came to know Jesus at the age of 8 at her home church Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Carthage. After finishing pharmacy school at UNC Chapel Hill, she worked at Wal-Mart Pharmacy and Mabrys Drug in Hamlet. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and she enjoyed music, fitness, Jug Town Pottery, and her cats.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Freedom Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie McLean and Rev. Daniel Main officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Carthage (2237 Camp Easter Rd.). Due to the COVID-19 there will also be a live stream on Freedom Baptist Church Facebook page starting at 11.

Surviving, Her husband, Mark Godfrey of Rockingham; A son, Andrew Coble of Rockingham and stepson Cooper Godfrey of Rockingham; Her parents Charles and Norma Watkins; Sister, Connie Watkins of Southern Pines; Brother, Eddie Watkins of Southern Pines; And very close friend of the family, Andrew's girlfriend Adison Tetreault.

The family will have a drive thru visitation from 6:30-8:30 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Freedom Baptist Church.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Godfrey family.