DEBRA ELAINE BURGESS

ROCKINGHAM — Debra Elaine Burgess, 67 passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Reid Heart Center at Moore Regional Hospital. She was born on July 12, 1952 the daughter of the late Wilbert and Dinky Walters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ricky Walters. Surviving are her husband Phillip Burgess of Rockingham and a sister Bunny Treadaway of North Myrtle Beach, SC.

The Family Requests no Service.

Arrangements by Carter Funeral Home.