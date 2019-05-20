DEBRA HARRIETT JACKSON HASH

ROCKINGHAM — Debra Harriett Jackson Hash, 56, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Debra was born July 3, 1962, in San Diego, California, a daughter of the late Harry V. Jackson and Grace Morgan Jackson Martin. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Caleb.

Her family moved to North Carolina when she was a child and she has remained in this area for most of her life. She was known as a "Daddy's girl" and lover of dogs. Two very special dogs she had had in past years were "Faith" and "Otis." Their devotion to her and protection of her was matchless. Prior to failing health, she was manager of Sub Station II in Raeford. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Debra is survived by one daughter, Priscilla Hope Morton, and one son, James Russell "Rusty" Hash, Jr., both of Rockingham; a sister, Sharon Martin, of Rockingham; and eight grandchildren: Gabriel, Johnny, James, Axl, AJ, Alex, Aiden and Ash.

Services were held Monday in the Colonial Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.