DELLA WADDELLROCKINGHAM — Ms. Della Waddell, 90, of 121 Waddell Rd., Rockingham, passed on Sun. May 17, 2020 at Moore Regional. Public Viewing will be held on Fri. at McNeill Funeral Home from 1 -5pm. A funeral service will be held on Sat. at Piney Grove United Ch. of God in Lilesville, NC beginning at 1pm.



