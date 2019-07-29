DELMA REYNOLDS

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Delma Freeman Reynolds, 84, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at First Health Hospice House in West End. She was born November 11, 1934 in Scotland County, daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha Beasley Freeman.

Mrs. Reynolds was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Rockingham. She was a registered nurse, retiring from Richmond Memorial Hospital, where she spent much of her time in the Nursery with newborns.

Mrs. Reynolds was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was passionate about her family and friends, enjoyed traveling, and volunteering her time with the church and other organizations throughout the community.

Services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Allen Bingham and Rev. Dr. Allison Farrah officiating and interment following at Eastside Cemetery. The family will see family and friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 pm prior to the service at the church and other times at the home.

Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her husband, Billy; children, Debbie Morrison and husband Chris of Pinehurst and Pam Pivach of Pinehurst; grandchildren, Ryan Morrison and wife Chelsea, Matthew Pivach, Kristen Morrison, Laura Pivach, and Thomas Pivach; a great grandchild, Hadley Nicole Morrison; and brothers, Curtis Freeman and Wayne Freeman, Sr. Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Thomas Freeman.

Memorials may be made to First Health Hospice House, 251A Campground Rd., West End, NC 27376 or First United Methodist Church, PO Box 637, Rockingham, NC 28380.

Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting Mrs. Reynolds' family.