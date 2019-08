SILER CITY — Delores Faye Bond Rees Davis, 56, of Siler City, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 .

Funeral services will be at 11 am Thursday, in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham. The family will see friends from 9:45 – 10:45 am Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net.