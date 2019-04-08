DELORES JOHNSON

ROCKINGHAM — Delores Ann (Young) Johnson, 65, passed away at her home in Rockingham, Sunday, April 7, 2019, following a period of declining health. She was born Nov. 12, 1953, to the late James Lewis Young, Sr. and Frances Williams Young.

Delores was a lady of many talents, but she sought no recognition for the things she did. She could sew, quilt, draw, paint and was a skilled decorator. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading and studying her Bible.

Her memory will be cherished by one daughter, Lori Weatherford Brigman and husband, James, Jr. of Rockingham; one son, John Matthew Weatherford and wife, Christina, of Pinebluff; her siblings, Carolyn Odom and James Young, Jr., both of Rockingham; four grandchildren: Lauren Faith Brigman, Jade C. Brigman, Kristin Weatherford and Bella Weatherford, and one nephew, Erick Odom and wife, Colette, of Raleigh.

A private graveside service will be conducted for the family.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the Johnson Family.