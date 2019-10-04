CAROLYN DELORES MAPLES BUNCH

WILMINGTON — Mrs. Delores Maples Bunch passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, on October 2, 2019. Delores was born on November 3, 1943 in Hamlet, NC, to the late Hubert P., Sr. and Lucille B. Maples. She attended Methodist College where she met the love of her life, Lonnie, and they were married the following year. She was such a people person and enjoyed a long career in banking at United Carolina Bank/BB&T before her retirement. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and later, Long Leaf Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, a Youth Leader and a member of the choir. Delores loved all things pretty and it reflected in her decorating and gardening.

She adored her family and was in love with being a grandmother. "Dede", to her grandchildren, always made it a priority to create memories and have an active role in all of their lives, which included supporting them in baseball, football, cheerleading and tea parties with her only granddaughter. She loved her mother/daughter outings with her girls, to her, the highlight was their trip to London, years ago. She relished the time spent with her Lonnie; they were inseparable. Her favorite saying was "We're making a memory!" and we have so many precious memories to reflect on. She will be deeply missed.

Her life was a living example of compassion and genuine love for others. She impacted everyone she met for the better. Delores was full of love, hugs and always a smile for all. She never met a stranger.

Delores is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lonnie, her daughters, Kelly Bunch Bishop (Lane) and Robin Bunch Cromartie (Mike), her grandchildren, Cameron, Caleb, Rhett and Callie Grace, great grandson, Jayse, brothers Hubert Maples, Jr, (Judy) and Kenneth Maples (Gwyn), sister Amy Maples Terry and many nieces and nephews, whom she adored. She is predeceased by her parents and sister, Brenda Maples Carrillo.

Delores' family asks that you do an unexpected, unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her memory. This is how her sweet legacy will live on. Just smile and be kind to others.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, who have been the angels so gratefully appreciated during her peaceful transition.

Her homegoing celebration will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Andrews Mortuary Pine Valley Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1:00pm. Graveside will be immediately following at Oleander Memorial Gardens.