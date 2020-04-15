DEMETRA COWARD PRESLER

ROCKINGHAM — Demetra Coward Presler, 88, of Lanett, AL, formerly of Rockingham, NC, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 in East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. She was born November 10, 1931 in McBee, SC, a daughter of the late Fred Coward and Lillian Seegars Coward Houpt.

Mrs. Presler was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Peggy; brothers, Harold (Mary Frances) Coward, Elbert (Willene) Coward, and Earl Coward.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Calvin Presler; a daughter, Debra P. Clark (Rea) of Lanett, AL, a granddaughter Amber (Greg) Nobles and three great grandsons, Oliver, Owen and Patrick.

Mrs. Presler was a member of First Baptist Church of Hamlet. She loved her church, and the family expresses heartfelt gratitude to Reverends Allison Farrah and Randy Bishop for the love and support they gave during her numerous hospitalizations over the past years.

Mrs. Presler retired from the NC Motor Speedway in Rockingham. While her children were young, she was a stay-at-home mom who is remembered and appreciated for all the things she did to encourage her children. In her spare time, she loved cross-stitching and knitting, and was always eager to share her creations with others.

Calvin and Demetra lived in Hamlet all their lives, and eventually decided to build a home on Ledbetter Lake. Though Demetra was adamant that she would never leave Hamlet, she came to love their new home and the new friends that came along with it. She spent her days enjoying the view, feeding her hummingbirds, boat riding, and even pole fishing. Demetra loved entertaining at their home.

Demetra is remembered for her fun-loving spirit and keen sense of humor. She appreciated the little things in life, and was perfectly content being at home. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend to so many.

Her family would like to offer sincerest thanks to the staff at Lakewood Senior Living in Valley, AL for their loving support over the past year. She couldn't have asked for more

caring care-givers. They became her second family. Also, we would like to acknowledge the amazing staff, especially Patricia, at Quail Haven in Pinehurst, NC.

Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, a private solemn graveside service, officiated by Reverend Allison Farrah, will be held on Friday, April 17 at Richmond County Memorial Park in Rockingham, NC. A celebration of her life will be held in Hamlet at a later date.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hamlet, NC.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Presler family.