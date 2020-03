DENNIS LEDBETTER

ROCKINGHAM — Dennis Ledbetter, age 63, of Rockingham, NC, died February 28, 2020 at Richmond County Hospice. Visitation 12-6pm Thursday March 5, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home. Funeral 1pm Friday March 6, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Rockingham, NC.

Nelson Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the family.