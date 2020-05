Or Copy this URL to Share

DIANA E. IMESROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Diana E. Imes, 71, died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Funeral will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Nelson Funeral Home in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Public Viewing will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store