DICK RANSOM
1944 - 2020
DICK RANSOM

ROCKINGHAM— Dick Ransom, 76, of Rockingham, N.C., went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 19th, 2020. Ransom was born January 17th, 1944. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, serving in many capacities. He was involved in youth sports, coaching for many years, and was the owner of Ransom Insurance Agency. He was known for his kind heart and sense of humor.

Ransom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jacque Maulden Ransom, and his sons Mike Ransom (Amanda) and Rob Ransom (Christy). He also leaves behind grandchildren Kenzie, Bryan, Jake and Paige.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 21st at 11 A.M. at Eastside Cemetery in Rockingham, N.C. Due to COVID-19 you will need to wear a mask and continue social distancing.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 596 Washington St. Ext. Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Ransom family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eastside Cemetery
Send Flowers
