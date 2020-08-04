DONALD HERSEY ALLEN

WEST END — Donald Hersey Allen, age 71, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at UNC Hospital.

Don is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Allen of West End, NC; his brothers Quinton D. Allen and Steven Allen of Montgomery, AL; his step-sons Joshua Halverstadt of Sanford, NC and Matthew Halverstadt of Charleston, SC, along with their wives Casey and Tara respectively; his six grandchildren, Leece, Jeremiah, Nastassja, Madison, Zachary and Isaac; his step-mother Lucille Allen and step-sister Leslie Britt of Montgomery, AL and his mother-in-law Ann Bass of Sanford, NC.

Don died following a three-week fight with pneumonia complicated by acute myeloid leukemia. He loved his Lord, his family, his church, his friends, and his country. He considered his most important contribution to be the founding of the Bread of Life ministry at his church.

A memorial service will be held on August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Seven Lakes Baptist Church, 1015 Seven Lakes Drive, West End, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Don's memory to West End Methodist Church Food Pantry, PO Box 276, West End, NC 27376.

He will be missed.