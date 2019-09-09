DONALD LEE THOMAS

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Donald Lee Thomas, 76, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home. He was born May 17, 1943 in Chatham County, son of the late John and Irene Edwards Thomas.

Donald Lee was retired from CSX Railroad, where he was a blacksmith welder. He was a veteran, serving in the U. S. Navy in Vietnam and a member of the "Brown Water Navy" in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam. After retirement, Donald Lee worked at Hamlet Hardware for over ten years and after his time in the Navy, he was in the National Guard for many years.

Services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12th in the chapel of Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. Travis Wilkerson and Rev. Glenda Pope officiating and interment to follow in Bear Branch Cemetery with military honors.

Donald Lee is survived by his wife, Brenda Buie Thomas; daughter, Lisa Thomas of Wilmington; and a sister, Sue Baxley and husband Robert of Rockingham. He was preceded in death by a brother, Neal Thomas.

The family will have visitation Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at Watson – King in Rockingham and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to the Richmond County AMVETS Flag Program, 304 Freeman Mill Rd., Hamlet, NC 28345 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.