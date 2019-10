DONALD LEE WILSON

HUNTERSVILLE — Donald Lee Wilson, 76, of Denver, North Carolina went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 23, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00pm at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home at 16901 Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, North Carolina on Saturday, November 2, 2019. A celebration of Don's life will follow immediately at 2:00pm in the Raymer-Kepner Chapel.