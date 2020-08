Or Copy this URL to Share

GREGORY HAMLET — Donnie Leroy "Shorty" Gregory, Sr., 81, of Gin Mill Road, Hamlet, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his residence. Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gregory Family.



