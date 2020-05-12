DORAN E. COOK JR.CHARLESTON, SC — The Rev. Doran E. Cook Jr. 92, passed away peacefully at his home May 09, 2020. A retired Southern Baptist Minister, and CSX Railroad electrician. Rev. Doran Cook Jr. was born February 25,1928, in Oceana W. VA. to Doran E. Cook Sr. and Cecilia Runyon Cook. Rev. Cook attended Presbyterian Jr. College and Wingate College. He was also a Navy Veteran of World War II. Rev. Cook served the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church from 1962 to his retirement in 1990, after serving for 28 years. Doran was also an electrician with the CSX Railroad, retiring in 1990 with 39 years of service. Surviving are his spouse, Elma Williams Cook, daughter; Karen E. Walker and husband Robert, Son; Doran E. Cook III, both of Charleston, SC. Brother; Randall C. Cook of Garden City, Michigan, two grandchildren; Karen Elizabeth Cook and Doran E. Cook IV of Charleston, SC. And great granddaughter Shayleigh Elizabeth Cook. He is preceded in death by his father, Doran E. Cook Sr. and mother Cecilia Runyon Cook. Due to COVID-19 a private family graveside service will be held this week at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Cook family.



