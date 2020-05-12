DORAN E. COOK
DORAN E. COOK JR.CHARLESTON, SC — The Rev. Doran E. Cook Jr. 92, passed away peacefully at his home May 09, 2020. A retired Southern Baptist Minister, and CSX Railroad electrician. Rev. Doran Cook Jr. was born February 25,1928, in Oceana W. VA. to Doran E. Cook Sr. and Cecilia Runyon Cook. Rev. Cook attended Presbyterian Jr. College and Wingate College. He was also a Navy Veteran of World War II. Rev. Cook served the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church from 1962 to his retirement in 1990, after serving for 28 years. Doran was also an electrician with the CSX Railroad, retiring in 1990 with 39 years of service. Surviving are his spouse, Elma Williams Cook, daughter; Karen E. Walker and husband Robert, Son; Doran E. Cook III, both of Charleston, SC. Brother; Randall C. Cook of Garden City, Michigan, two grandchildren; Karen Elizabeth Cook and Doran E. Cook IV of Charleston, SC. And great granddaughter Shayleigh Elizabeth Cook. He is preceded in death by his father, Doran E. Cook Sr. and mother Cecilia Runyon Cook. Due to COVID-19 a private family graveside service will be held this week at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Cook family.

Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Colonial Chapel - Rockingham
705 S. Caroline St.
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
May 12, 2020
A peaceful and fun loving person , never met a stranger and always shared his Faith! Prayers for the Family!
F jr
Friend
May 12, 2020
Great man of God and I remember las a kid my Daddy worked with Doran and got us some Guinea pigs ,I also had the pleasure of working song side Mr Doran when I worked at CSX .
Tony Smith
Coworker
