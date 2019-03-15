DORIS FAYE ADCOCK POPLIN

ROCKINGHAM — Doris Faye Adcock Poplin, 84, of Rockingham passed away early Thursday morning March, 14th, 2019. She was born to the late William L. and Inez Childers Adcock on June 23rd, 1934.

Faye was a graduate of Rockingham High school and attended Queens College. She enjoyed a career in banking spanning many years beginning at Southern National Bank and retiring from BB&T.

She was active in her church and community; serving on the Richmond County Historical Society, worthy Matron of Eastern Star, Business and Professional Women's Association, a life-long member of First United Methodist Church of Rockingham and the Tuesday Morning Bible Study.

Faye was predeceased by her husband Ted Lewis Poplin, her brothers Dr. William L. Adcock Jr., Robert E. Adcock, and her son-in-law Mark T. Ledford.

She is survived by her daughters Luanne Shields and husband Michael of Greenville, SC and Lisa Ledford of Rockingham. Also surviving two grandsons Phillip Ledford and wife Mae of Quinton, VA and Patrick Ledford and wife Taylor of Peachland and one great granddaughter Ashely Ledford, as well as her sisters Joann Nutting and Linda Hendricks.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers at Peak Resources Pinelake for their loving devotion.

Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Rockingham Fellowship Hall. A celebration of her life will be held beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Reverend Allen Bingham and Reverend Patrick Ledford officiating.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Rockingham, P.O. 637 Rockingham, NC 28380. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Poplin Family.