DORIS SMITH

HAMLET — Miss Doris Smith of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Hamlet, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.

She was born in Hamlet daughter of Rowland and Carrie Fuller Smith.

Doris was a graduate of Hamlet High School, worked for Wells Fargo Bank in Hamlet and later owned and operated Harrington 's Gift Shop. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Hamlet. Doris had a flair for decorating and made beautiful wreaths and floral arrangements. She loved Christmas and would decorate every room in her home during the holidays. Although she spent the last year in Florida, she was a lifelong Hamlet resident and loved living there.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Louise Smith and Elsie Harrington; and a brother, Robert Smith.

Survivors include her nieces, Debbie Jabaley, Barbara Cheung and Donna Schultz; nephew Ronald Smith; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Doris's family and friends of Hamlet for all of their love and support throughout the years. Additionally, they also wish to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living and Regency Hospice of Pensacola, Florida for taking wonderful care of Doris.

Visitation will be held at Harrington Funeral Home, Saturday, September 14, 2019 from1:00-2:00 pm

The Funeral will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. Entombment will follow at Richmond memorial Park Mausoleum, Rockingham.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to First United Methodist Church, 300 Charlotte Street, Hamlet, NC 28345

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Smith Family.