DOROTHY JEAN STOGNER HODGES

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Dorothy Jean Stogner Hodges, 87, of Rockingham, passed away at her Residence, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

She was born in Richmond County, January 23, 1933, daughter of John Louis Stogner and Sue Dabbs Stogner.

Mrs. Hodges was a member of Rockingham Wesleyan Church, and a full time Mother and homemaker to her five children and husband of seventy years. She will surely be missed!

Due to Covid-19 and State regulations a private Graveside service will be held. Rev. Stanley Stogner and Rev. Harold Bumby, Jr. will be officiating.

Survivors include her husband, James "JC" Hodges, Sr., of the home; daughter, Yolanda Jean Williams of Candler; sons, Calvin Hodges, Jr.(Emma) of Hamlet, Robbie Hodges (Anna) of Rockingham, Louis Hodges (Cathy) of Rockingham and Chip Hodges (Kellie) of Oak Island; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty three great-grandchildren.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hodges Family.