DOROTHY P. FORDROCKINGHAM — Dorothy P. Ford, 73, formerly of Rockingham died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Genesis – Siler City Center. She was born December 6, 1946 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Robert L Ford, Sr. and Mary Jane Weatherford. She was preceded in death by a brother David Leon Ford. Due to COVID-19 a private family graveside service will be held this week at Richmond Co. Memorial Park. Surviving, Her brother, Robert L. Ford, Jr.; Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Cook family.



