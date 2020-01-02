DORTHY JANET LEWIS

ROCKINGHAM — Dorthy Janet (Adams) Lewis, 80, passed away peacefully at her home with family on Monday, January 1, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born August 21, 1939, she was a native of Arkansas but had been a resident of North Carolina for some 40 years.

In earlier years, she had worked in the restaurant business. She enjoyed reading, but her church and family were her greatest joys. She was a member of Mount Sinai Baptist Church of Rockingham. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jackie Levelle Huggins.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Joann Everette (Thomas) of Rockingham; her daughter-in-law, Terry Thompson (Jerry); four grandchildren: Joseph Benoist (Melissa), April Vuncannon (Rodney), Amanda Steen (Gary) and Jackie Sue Huggins; five great-grandchildren: Caitlyn Flint-Payne, Brandon Gibson, Anakin White, Savannah Vuncannon and Justin Gibson; plus four siblings, all out-of-state: Paul, Sue, Gary and Lois.

A private service will be held.

Carter Funeral Home is serving the family.