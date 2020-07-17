1/
Douglas James Rice
DOUGLAS JAMES RICE

RESTON, Va — Douglas James Rice died on June 17, 2020 in Reston, Virginia. Doug was the loving father of Laura Eaton Rice.

He was born May 13, 1953 to Mary Ann (Haas) and Robert Cubbins. In 1962 Mary Ann married David Folsom Rice, Jr. of Hamlet, North Carolina and Doug was adopted by David. He graduated from Hamlet High School and continued his education at North Carolina State University, graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor's degree in Forestry. Doug was also a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church.

During his 40 year career he served as a surveyor and project manager for Rice International where he worked oversees. He went on to become a Marketing Manager for Parsons, Brinkerhoff Construction Services in Tysons Corner, Virginia, working on national projects before returning to Rice Associates as Director of Marketing.

Doug enjoyed his family and friends, watching sports, discussing politics and hunting and fishing of all types. He was also talented in antique restoration and wood carving. He was an animal lover and especially devoted to his dogs Roscoe and Scoobie.

In addition to his daughter Laura, Doug is survived by his father David Rice, Jr., his brothers Charlie (David III) and Christopher, sister in law Karen, godson David F. Rice IV and nieces and nephews Craig, Hilarie, Mira and Theo Mullen and Caroline, John and Matthew Rice. Predeceasing Doug were his mother Mary Ann and sister Jill.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time due to COVID-19. Memorial contributions can be made to the Human Society of Richmond County, NC.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
